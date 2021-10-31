Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle

Author:

Before placing any bets on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 8 matchup sees Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) take on the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones' team-leading 343 receiving yards (57.2 per game) have come on 28 receptions (47 targets) plus three touchdowns.
  • Jones has been the target of 21.8% (47 total) of his team's 216 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 31.6% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his two matchups against the Seahawks, Jones' 99 receiving yards average is 44.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • In two matchups with the Seahawks, Jones has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The 294.1 passing yards the Seahawks give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 100-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 6 on seven catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Jones has 11 catches on 19 targets for 149 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

47

21.8%

28

343

3

6

31.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

41

19.0%

26

306

0

3

15.8%

Dan Arnold

26

-

17

204

0

2

-

D.J. Chark

22

10.2%

7

154

2

1

5.3%

