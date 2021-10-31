Before placing any bets on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 8 matchup sees Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) take on the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' team-leading 343 receiving yards (57.2 per game) have come on 28 receptions (47 targets) plus three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 21.8% (47 total) of his team's 216 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 31.6% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his two matchups against the Seahawks, Jones' 99 receiving yards average is 44.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

In two matchups with the Seahawks, Jones has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

Note: Jones' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 294.1 passing yards the Seahawks give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 100-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 6 on seven catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring one touchdown.

Jones has 11 catches on 19 targets for 149 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 47 21.8% 28 343 3 6 31.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 41 19.0% 26 306 0 3 15.8% Dan Arnold 26 - 17 204 0 2 - D.J. Chark 22 10.2% 7 154 2 1 5.3%

