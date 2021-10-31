Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Matt Ryan ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (3-3) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 1,668 yards (278.0 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 68% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 10 times for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.0% of the time.

Ryan has attempted 37 of his 244 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Carolina

Ryan averaged 305.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers, 22.7 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in six of those outings against the Panthers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers are allowing 216.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Ryan completed 62.5% of his pass attempts for 336 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Ryan has thrown for 961 yards (320.3 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 44 17.8% 31 471 1 8 21.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 36 14.6% 27 296 4 7 18.9% Calvin Ridley 52 21.1% 31 281 2 10 27.0%

