Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has thrown for 1,668 yards (278.0 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 68% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 10 times for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.0% of the time.
- Ryan has attempted 37 of his 244 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Ryan averaged 305.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers, 22.7 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in six of those outings against the Panthers.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers are allowing 216.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Ryan completed 62.5% of his pass attempts for 336 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Ryan has thrown for 961 yards (320.3 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
44
17.8%
31
471
1
8
21.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
36
14.6%
27
296
4
7
18.9%
Calvin Ridley
52
21.1%
31
281
2
10
27.0%
