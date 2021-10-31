Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Matt Ryan ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (3-3) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 1,668 yards (278.0 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 68% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 10 times for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.0% of the time.
  • Ryan has attempted 37 of his 244 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Ryan averaged 305.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers, 22.7 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in six of those outings against the Panthers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers are allowing 216.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Ryan completed 62.5% of his pass attempts for 336 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Ryan has thrown for 961 yards (320.3 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

44

17.8%

31

471

1

8

21.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

36

14.6%

27

296

4

7

18.9%

Calvin Ridley

52

21.1%

31

281

2

10

27.0%

