October 31, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 8 matchup sees Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-6) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has passed for 2,172 yards while completing 69.3% of his throws (167-of-241), with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions (310.3 yards per game).
  • He also adds 24 rushing yards (3.4 ypg) on 20 carries.
  • The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has attempted 45 of his 241 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In two matchups against the Texans, Stafford averaged 267.5 passing yards per game, 25.0 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • While Stafford didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Texans, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The 260.0 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Stafford completed 68.3% of his passes for 334 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Stafford has racked up 950 passing yards (316.7 per game) and has a 70.8% completion percentage (75-for-106) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

81

33.3%

56

809

9

15

33.3%

Robert Woods

50

20.6%

35

423

3

9

20.0%

Van Jefferson

33

13.6%

21

304

3

4

8.9%

