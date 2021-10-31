Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has passed for 2,172 yards while completing 69.3% of his throws (167-of-241), with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions (310.3 yards per game).
- He also adds 24 rushing yards (3.4 ypg) on 20 carries.
- The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has attempted 45 of his 241 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Houston
- In two matchups against the Texans, Stafford averaged 267.5 passing yards per game, 25.0 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- While Stafford didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Texans, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The 260.0 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Stafford completed 68.3% of his passes for 334 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Stafford has racked up 950 passing yards (316.7 per game) and has a 70.8% completion percentage (75-for-106) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
81
33.3%
56
809
9
15
33.3%
Robert Woods
50
20.6%
35
423
3
9
20.0%
Van Jefferson
33
13.6%
21
304
3
4
8.9%
Powered By Data Skrive