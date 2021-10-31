Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 8 matchup sees Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-6) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has passed for 2,172 yards while completing 69.3% of his throws (167-of-241), with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions (310.3 yards per game).

He also adds 24 rushing yards (3.4 ypg) on 20 carries.

The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has attempted 45 of his 241 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Houston

In two matchups against the Texans, Stafford averaged 267.5 passing yards per game, 25.0 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

While Stafford didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Texans, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The 260.0 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Stafford completed 68.3% of his passes for 334 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Stafford has racked up 950 passing yards (316.7 per game) and has a 70.8% completion percentage (75-for-106) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 81 33.3% 56 809 9 15 33.3% Robert Woods 50 20.6% 35 423 3 9 20.0% Van Jefferson 33 13.6% 21 304 3 4 8.9%

