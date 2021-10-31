There will be player props available for Melvin Gordon III before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Gordon's Denver Broncos (3-4) and the Washington Football Team (2-5) take the field in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has 78 carries for a team-best 350 rushing yards (50.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 15 catches for 133 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 78, or 46.7%, of his team's 167 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while running the ball 39.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

In his lone career matchup against them, Gordon notched 78 rushing yards against the Football Team, 78.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gordon ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Football Team.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are 10th in the league, allowing 105.4 yards per game.

The Football Team have given up six rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Gordon put together an 18-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball eight times.

Gordon also added 14 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.

During his last three games, Gordon has piled up 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 27 carries.

He has added seven catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 78 46.7% 350 2 13 39.4% 4.5 Javonte Williams 69 41.3% 320 1 10 30.3% 4.6 Teddy Bridgewater 17 10.2% 69 0 7 21.2% 4.1 Damarea Crockett 3 1.8% 7 0 3 9.1% 2.3

