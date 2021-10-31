Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player props available for Melvin Gordon III before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Gordon's Denver Broncos (3-4) and the Washington Football Team (2-5) take the field in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon has 78 carries for a team-best 350 rushing yards (50.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 15 catches for 133 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 78, or 46.7%, of his team's 167 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while running the ball 39.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gordon's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his lone career matchup against them, Gordon notched 78 rushing yards against the Football Team, 78.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gordon ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Football Team.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are 10th in the league, allowing 105.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have given up six rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Gordon put together an 18-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball eight times.
  • Gordon also added 14 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • During his last three games, Gordon has piled up 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 27 carries.
  • He has added seven catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

78

46.7%

350

2

13

39.4%

4.5

Javonte Williams

69

41.3%

320

1

10

30.3%

4.6

Teddy Bridgewater

17

10.2%

69

0

7

21.2%

4.1

Damarea Crockett

3

1.8%

7

0

3

9.1%

2.3

Powered By Data Skrive