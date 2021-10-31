Publish date:
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- Ohio's games have gone over 52.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 44.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the total in this contest.
- The 53.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 53.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Tuesday's total.
- The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- In Miami (OH)'s eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The RedHawks average 23.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Bobcats give up per matchup (31.1).
- Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.1 points.
- The RedHawks collect 34.9 fewer yards per game (388.4), than the Bobcats allow per contest (423.3).
- When Miami (OH) piles up over 423.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (6).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This year, the Bobcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Ohio's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Bobcats average just 1.2 fewer points per game (21.1) than the RedHawks surrender (22.3).
- Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.
- The Bobcats average only 10.2 more yards per game (360.1) than the RedHawks give up (349.9).
- Ohio is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 349.9 yards.
- This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Ohio
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
21.1
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.1
388.4
Avg. Total Yards
360.1
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.3
7
Giveaways
11
7
Takeaways
6