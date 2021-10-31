MAC rivals meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Peden Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by a touchdown. The contest's over/under is 52.5.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

Ohio's games have gone over 52.5 points in five of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 53.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 53.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Tuesday's total.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

In Miami (OH)'s eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The RedHawks average 23.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Bobcats give up per matchup (31.1).

Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.1 points.

The RedHawks collect 34.9 fewer yards per game (388.4), than the Bobcats allow per contest (423.3).

When Miami (OH) piles up over 423.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (6).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This year, the Bobcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Bobcats average just 1.2 fewer points per game (21.1) than the RedHawks surrender (22.3).

Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The Bobcats average only 10.2 more yards per game (360.1) than the RedHawks give up (349.9).

Ohio is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 349.9 yards.

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (7).

Season Stats