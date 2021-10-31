Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

MAC rivals meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Peden Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by a touchdown. The contest's over/under is 52.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

  • Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
  • Ohio's games have gone over 52.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 53.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
  • The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 53.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Tuesday's total.
  • The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.
  • In Miami (OH)'s eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The RedHawks average 23.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Bobcats give up per matchup (31.1).
  • Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.1 points.
  • The RedHawks collect 34.9 fewer yards per game (388.4), than the Bobcats allow per contest (423.3).
  • When Miami (OH) piles up over 423.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (6).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook.
  • Ohio has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • This year, the Bobcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Ohio's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Bobcats average just 1.2 fewer points per game (21.1) than the RedHawks surrender (22.3).
  • Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.
  • The Bobcats average only 10.2 more yards per game (360.1) than the RedHawks give up (349.9).
  • Ohio is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 349.9 yards.
  • This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the RedHawks' takeaways (7).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Miami (OH)StatsOhio

23.8

Avg. Points Scored

21.1

22.3

Avg. Points Allowed

31.1

388.4

Avg. Total Yards

360.1

349.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

423.3

7

Giveaways

11

7

Takeaways

6