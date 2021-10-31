There will be player props available for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pittman has 35 receptions (on 50 targets) for a team-high 508 receiving yards (72.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 50 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 22.3% of the target share.

Pittman (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Pittman's 65.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Titans are 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman has not caught a touchdown pass against the Titans.

The 291.0 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Pittman was targeted four times and picked up 105 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Pittman has added 229 yards on 12 grabs and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 14 times and averaged 76.3 receiving yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 50 22.3% 35 508 2 6 25.0% Zach Pascal 35 15.6% 21 218 3 9 37.5% Jonathan Taylor 21 9.4% 18 213 1 1 4.2% Mo Alie-Cox 21 9.4% 13 177 4 4 16.7%

