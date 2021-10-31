There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Davis before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Davis has 214 rushing yards (35.7 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.

He has added 18 catches for 88 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 66 of his team's 145 carries this season (45.5%).

The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Over his two career matchups against them, Davis has averaged seven rushing yards against the Panthers, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Panthers Davis has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

Davis will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 110.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

The Panthers have conceded six rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Davis put together a 10-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball four times.

Over his last three outings, Davis has piled up 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 30 attempts with one touchdown.

And he has added four catches for 20 yards (6.7 per game) and one receiving TD.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 66 45.5% 214 1 10 45.5% 3.2 Cordarrelle Patterson 55 37.9% 233 2 10 45.5% 4.2 Wayne Gallman 8 5.5% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 10 6.9% 26 0 2 9.1% 2.6

