Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Davis before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Davis has 214 rushing yards (35.7 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.
  • He has added 18 catches for 88 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 66 of his team's 145 carries this season (45.5%).
  • The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Davis has averaged seven rushing yards against the Panthers, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Panthers Davis has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • Davis will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 110.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Panthers have conceded six rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Davis put together a 10-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball four times.
  • Over his last three outings, Davis has piled up 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 30 attempts with one touchdown.
  • And he has added four catches for 20 yards (6.7 per game) and one receiving TD.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

66

45.5%

214

1

10

45.5%

3.2

Cordarrelle Patterson

55

37.9%

233

2

10

45.5%

4.2

Wayne Gallman

8

5.5%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

10

6.9%

26

0

2

9.1%

2.6

Powered By Data Skrive