Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Davis has 214 rushing yards (35.7 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.
- He has added 18 catches for 88 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 66 of his team's 145 carries this season (45.5%).
- The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Over his two career matchups against them, Davis has averaged seven rushing yards against the Panthers, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games against the Panthers Davis has not run for a touchdown.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- Davis will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 110.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- The Panthers have conceded six rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Davis put together a 10-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball four times.
- Over his last three outings, Davis has piled up 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 30 attempts with one touchdown.
- And he has added four catches for 20 yards (6.7 per game) and one receiving TD.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
66
45.5%
214
1
10
45.5%
3.2
Cordarrelle Patterson
55
37.9%
233
2
10
45.5%
4.2
Wayne Gallman
8
5.5%
33
0
0
0.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
10
6.9%
26
0
2
9.1%
2.6
