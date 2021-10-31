Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' stat line this year shows 37 catches for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. He puts up 70.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 59 times.
- So far this season, 19.1% of the 309 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Evans has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Saints, 15.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In 11 matchups with the Saints, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints are conceding 265.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Evans put together a 76-yard performance against the Bears last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring three touchdowns.
- Evans has put up 216 yards during his last three games (72.0 per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 22 targets.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
59
19.1%
37
496
7
11
19.0%
Chris Godwin
57
18.4%
42
520
3
14
24.1%
Antonio Brown
42
13.6%
29
418
4
3
5.2%
Leonard Fournette
34
11.0%
27
222
0
6
10.3%
