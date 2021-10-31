Before Mike Evans hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) play the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' stat line this year shows 37 catches for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. He puts up 70.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 59 times.

So far this season, 19.1% of the 309 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Evans has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Saints, 15.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In 11 matchups with the Saints, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints are conceding 265.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Evans put together a 76-yard performance against the Bears last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring three touchdowns.

Evans has put up 216 yards during his last three games (72.0 per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 22 targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 59 19.1% 37 496 7 11 19.0% Chris Godwin 57 18.4% 42 520 3 14 24.1% Antonio Brown 42 13.6% 29 418 4 3 5.2% Leonard Fournette 34 11.0% 27 222 0 6 10.3%

