October 31, 2021
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Before Mike Evans hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) play the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans' stat line this year shows 37 catches for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. He puts up 70.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 59 times.
  • So far this season, 19.1% of the 309 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Evans has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Saints, 15.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In 11 matchups with the Saints, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints are conceding 265.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Evans put together a 76-yard performance against the Bears last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring three touchdowns.
  • Evans has put up 216 yards during his last three games (72.0 per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 22 targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

59

19.1%

37

496

7

11

19.0%

Chris Godwin

57

18.4%

42

520

3

14

24.1%

Antonio Brown

42

13.6%

29

418

4

3

5.2%

Leonard Fournette

34

11.0%

27

222

0

6

10.3%

