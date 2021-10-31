Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Gesicki has 37 receptions (on 51 targets) for a team-high 427 receiving yards (61.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (51 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.
- Gesicki (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his seven matchups against the Bills, Gesicki's 42.1 receiving yards average is 3.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
- In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bills.
- This week Gesicki will face the NFL's best pass defense (192.8 yards allowed per game).
- With five passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, Gesicki was targeted eight times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Gesicki has racked up 243 yards on 19 catches with one touchdown, averaging 81.0 yards per game on 24 targets.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
51
18.4%
37
427
2
2
8.0%
Jaylen Waddle
57
20.6%
44
384
3
5
20.0%
DeVante Parker
32
11.6%
17
242
1
2
8.0%
Myles Gaskin
36
13.0%
28
146
3
5
20.0%
