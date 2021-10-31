Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Mike Gesicki's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Gesicki has 37 receptions (on 51 targets) for a team-high 427 receiving yards (61.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (51 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.
  • Gesicki (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his seven matchups against the Bills, Gesicki's 42.1 receiving yards average is 3.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
  • In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bills.
  • This week Gesicki will face the NFL's best pass defense (192.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With five passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, Gesicki was targeted eight times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Gesicki has racked up 243 yards on 19 catches with one touchdown, averaging 81.0 yards per game on 24 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

51

18.4%

37

427

2

2

8.0%

Jaylen Waddle

57

20.6%

44

384

3

5

20.0%

DeVante Parker

32

11.6%

17

242

1

2

8.0%

Myles Gaskin

36

13.0%

28

146

3

5

20.0%

Powered By Data Skrive