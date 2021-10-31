Before placing any wagers on Mike Gesicki's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gesicki has 37 receptions (on 51 targets) for a team-high 427 receiving yards (61.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (51 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.

Gesicki (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his seven matchups against the Bills, Gesicki's 42.1 receiving yards average is 3.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).

In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bills.

This week Gesicki will face the NFL's best pass defense (192.8 yards allowed per game).

With five passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Gesicki was targeted eight times, picking up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Gesicki has racked up 243 yards on 19 catches with one touchdown, averaging 81.0 yards per game on 24 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 51 18.4% 37 427 2 2 8.0% Jaylen Waddle 57 20.6% 44 384 3 5 20.0% DeVante Parker 32 11.6% 17 242 1 2 8.0% Myles Gaskin 36 13.0% 28 146 3 5 20.0%

