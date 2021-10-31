Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) meet in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 33 catches (56 targets) and paces the Chargers with 498 receiving yards (83.0 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.7% of the 247 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
  • Williams has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New England

  • Williams' 39.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Patriots are 35.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 259.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots' defense is 10th in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens in Week 6, Williams was targeted five times and picked up 27 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Williams racked up 11 catches on 25 targets and averaged 67.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

56

22.7%

33

498

6

5

16.7%

Keenan Allen

58

23.5%

39

419

1

9

30.0%

Austin Ekeler

32

13.0%

27

242

3

4

13.3%

Jared Cook

33

13.4%

21

235

2

5

16.7%

