Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 33 catches (56 targets) and paces the Chargers with 498 receiving yards (83.0 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 22.7% of the 247 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New England
- Williams' 39.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Patriots are 35.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Williams has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 259.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots' defense is 10th in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens in Week 6, Williams was targeted five times and picked up 27 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Williams racked up 11 catches on 25 targets and averaged 67.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
56
22.7%
33
498
6
5
16.7%
Keenan Allen
58
23.5%
39
419
1
9
30.0%
Austin Ekeler
32
13.0%
27
242
3
4
13.3%
Jared Cook
33
13.4%
21
235
2
5
16.7%
