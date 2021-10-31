In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) meet in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 33 catches (56 targets) and paces the Chargers with 498 receiving yards (83.0 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.7% of the 247 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New England

Williams' 39.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Patriots are 35.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 259.9 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots' defense is 10th in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens in Week 6, Williams was targeted five times and picked up 27 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Williams racked up 11 catches on 25 targets and averaged 67.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 56 22.7% 33 498 6 5 16.7% Keenan Allen 58 23.5% 39 419 1 9 30.0% Austin Ekeler 32 13.0% 27 242 3 4 13.3% Jared Cook 33 13.4% 21 235 2 5 16.7%

