October 31, 2021
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Author:

Mo Alie-Cox will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (3-4) play the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Alie-Cox has contributed with 177 yards on 13 catches and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 21 times and puts up 25.3 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.4% of the 224 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
  • Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while running the football 46.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Alie-Cox has averaged 10.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Titans, 11.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Alie-Cox, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 291.0 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Alie-Cox was targeted three times, picking up 25 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Alie-Cox has totaled 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven balls on 10 targets in his last three games.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mo Alie-Cox

21

9.4%

13

177

4

4

16.7%

Michael Pittman Jr.

50

22.3%

35

508

2

6

25.0%

Zach Pascal

35

15.6%

21

218

3

9

37.5%

Jonathan Taylor

21

9.4%

18

213

1

1

4.2%

