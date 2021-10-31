Publish date:
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Alie-Cox has contributed with 177 yards on 13 catches and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 21 times and puts up 25.3 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.4% of the 224 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
- Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while running the football 46.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Alie-Cox has averaged 10.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Titans, 11.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Alie-Cox, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 291.0 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Alie-Cox was targeted three times, picking up 25 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Alie-Cox has totaled 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven balls on 10 targets in his last three games.
Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mo Alie-Cox
21
9.4%
13
177
4
4
16.7%
Michael Pittman Jr.
50
22.3%
35
508
2
6
25.0%
Zach Pascal
35
15.6%
21
218
3
9
37.5%
Jonathan Taylor
21
9.4%
18
213
1
1
4.2%
