Mo Alie-Cox will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (3-4) play the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Alie-Cox has contributed with 177 yards on 13 catches and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 21 times and puts up 25.3 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 9.4% of the 224 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.

Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while running the football 46.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Alie-Cox has averaged 10.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Titans, 11.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Alie-Cox, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 291.0 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Alie-Cox was targeted three times, picking up 25 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Alie-Cox has totaled 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven balls on 10 targets in his last three games.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mo Alie-Cox 21 9.4% 13 177 4 4 16.7% Michael Pittman Jr. 50 22.3% 35 508 2 6 25.0% Zach Pascal 35 15.6% 21 218 3 9 37.5% Jonathan Taylor 21 9.4% 18 213 1 1 4.2%

