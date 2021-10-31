Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Myles Gaskin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 54 times for 243 yards (34.7 per game).
  • He also has 28 receptions for 146 yards (20.9 per game) and three TDs.
  • He has received 54 of his team's 144 carries this season (37.5%).
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his five career matchups against them, Gaskin has averaged 18.2 rushing yards per game versus the Bills, 19.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin, in five matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Bills have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 89.7 yards per game.
  • This year the Bills have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Gaskin ran for 67 yards on 15 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).
  • Gaskin added four catches for 10 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Gaskin has 101 rushing yards on 25 attempts (33.7 yards per carry) over his last three games.
  • He also has 16 receptions for 89 yards (29.7 per game) and three TDs.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

54

37.5%

243

0

9

34.6%

4.5

Malcolm Brown

33

22.9%

125

1

7

26.9%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

28

19.4%

75

0

3

11.5%

2.7

Jacoby Brissett

16

11.1%

57

1

3

11.5%

3.6

