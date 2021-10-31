Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Myles Gaskin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 54 times for 243 yards (34.7 per game).

He also has 28 receptions for 146 yards (20.9 per game) and three TDs.

He has received 54 of his team's 144 carries this season (37.5%).

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his five career matchups against them, Gaskin has averaged 18.2 rushing yards per game versus the Bills, 19.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin, in five matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Bills have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 89.7 yards per game.

This year the Bills have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Gaskin ran for 67 yards on 15 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).

Gaskin added four catches for 10 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Gaskin has 101 rushing yards on 25 attempts (33.7 yards per carry) over his last three games.

He also has 16 receptions for 89 yards (29.7 per game) and three TDs.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 54 37.5% 243 0 9 34.6% 4.5 Malcolm Brown 33 22.9% 125 1 7 26.9% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 28 19.4% 75 0 3 11.5% 2.7 Jacoby Brissett 16 11.1% 57 1 3 11.5% 3.6

Powered By Data Skrive