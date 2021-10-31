Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any bets on Najee Harris' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 8 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has rushed 102 times for a team-high 388 yards (64.7 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 34 catches for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 102 of his team's 131 carries this season (77.9%).
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the NFL, giving up 81.1 yards per game.
  • The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this year).

Recent Performances

  • In Week 6 against the Seahawks, Harris picked up 81 yards on 24 carries.
  • He also hauled in six passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Harris has 265 yards on 62 carries (88.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also hauled in 14 passes for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

102

77.9%

388

2

11

73.3%

3.8

Diontae Johnson

1

0.8%

25

0

0

0.0%

25.0

Chase Claypool

2

1.5%

22

0

0

0.0%

11.0

Benny Snell Jr.

8

6.1%

21

0

0

0.0%

2.6

