Before placing any bets on Najee Harris' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 8 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has rushed 102 times for a team-high 388 yards (64.7 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 34 catches for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 102 of his team's 131 carries this season (77.9%).

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the NFL, giving up 81.1 yards per game.

The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this year).

Recent Performances

In Week 6 against the Seahawks, Harris picked up 81 yards on 24 carries.

He also hauled in six passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Harris has 265 yards on 62 carries (88.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also hauled in 14 passes for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 102 77.9% 388 2 11 73.3% 3.8 Diontae Johnson 1 0.8% 25 0 0 0.0% 25.0 Chase Claypool 2 1.5% 22 0 0 0.0% 11.0 Benny Snell Jr. 8 6.1% 21 0 0 0.0% 2.6

