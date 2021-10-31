Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has rushed 102 times for a team-high 388 yards (64.7 per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 34 catches for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 102 of his team's 131 carries this season (77.9%).
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the NFL, giving up 81.1 yards per game.
- The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this year).
Recent Performances
- In Week 6 against the Seahawks, Harris picked up 81 yards on 24 carries.
- He also hauled in six passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Harris has 265 yards on 62 carries (88.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also hauled in 14 passes for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
102
77.9%
388
2
11
73.3%
3.8
Diontae Johnson
1
0.8%
25
0
0
0.0%
25.0
Chase Claypool
2
1.5%
22
0
0
0.0%
11.0
Benny Snell Jr.
8
6.1%
21
0
0
0.0%
2.6
