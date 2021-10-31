Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Nick Chubb has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 8 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (4-3) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has taken 90 attempts for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (74.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 35 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 227 times this season, and he's taken 90 of those attempts (39.6%).
  • The Browns, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.9% of the time while running the football 52.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Chubb's 70 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 17.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb, in six matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 12th in the league, allowing 107.7 yards per game.
  • This year the Steelers have allowed two rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.
  • Chubb has run for 161 yards on 21 carries (53.7 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three games.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

90

39.6%

523

4

22

40.7%

5.8

Kareem Hunt

69

30.4%

361

5

15

27.8%

5.2

D'Ernest Johnson

25

11.0%

157

1

5

9.3%

6.3

Baker Mayfield

20

8.8%

75

1

3

5.6%

3.8

