Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has taken 90 attempts for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (74.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 35 yards.
- His team has rushed the ball 227 times this season, and he's taken 90 of those attempts (39.6%).
- The Browns, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.9% of the time while running the football 52.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Chubb's 70 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 17.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb, in six matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 12th in the league, allowing 107.7 yards per game.
- This year the Steelers have allowed two rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.
- Chubb has run for 161 yards on 21 carries (53.7 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three games.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
90
39.6%
523
4
22
40.7%
5.8
Kareem Hunt
69
30.4%
361
5
15
27.8%
5.2
D'Ernest Johnson
25
11.0%
157
1
5
9.3%
6.3
Baker Mayfield
20
8.8%
75
1
3
5.6%
3.8
Powered By Data Skrive