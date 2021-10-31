Nick Chubb has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 8 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (4-3) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has taken 90 attempts for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (74.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 35 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 227 times this season, and he's taken 90 of those attempts (39.6%).

The Browns, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.9% of the time while running the football 52.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Chubb's 70 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 17.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb, in six matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 12th in the league, allowing 107.7 yards per game.

This year the Steelers have allowed two rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.

Chubb has run for 161 yards on 21 carries (53.7 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three games.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 90 39.6% 523 4 22 40.7% 5.8 Kareem Hunt 69 30.4% 361 5 15 27.8% 5.2 D'Ernest Johnson 25 11.0% 157 1 5 9.3% 6.3 Baker Mayfield 20 8.8% 75 1 3 5.6% 3.8

Powered By Data Skrive