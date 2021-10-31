Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before Pat Freiermuth hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC North rivals meet in Week 8 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 20 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season, or 8.5% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 64.2% passing plays and 35.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • The 235.6 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth put together a 58-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6 on seven catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Freiermuth's during his last three games stat line reveals 10 catches for 76 yards. He averaged 25.3 yards per game, and was targeted 10 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

20

8.5%

18

158

1

3

12.0%

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

