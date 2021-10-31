Before Pat Freiermuth hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC North rivals meet in Week 8 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth has been the target of 20 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season, or 8.5% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 64.2% passing plays and 35.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

The 235.6 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth put together a 58-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6 on seven catches while being targeted seven times.

Freiermuth's during his last three games stat line reveals 10 catches for 76 yards. He averaged 25.3 yards per game, and was targeted 10 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 20 8.5% 18 158 1 3 12.0% Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0%

