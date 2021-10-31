Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Patrick Mahomes II for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) hit the field in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Mahomes has racked up 2,082 passing yards (297.4 per game) while going 187-for-277 (67.5% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 219 rushing yards on 32 carries with one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Mahomes has attempted 35 of his 277 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New York

Mahomes threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Giants, 302.5 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.

The Giants are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Mahomes racked up 206 yards while completing 57.1% of his passes with one interception.

Mahomes tacked on six carries for 35 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt in the running game.

Mahomes has thrown for 875 passing yards over his last three games (291.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (85-of-136), throwing four touchdown passes with five interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 72 24.6% 52 641 5 8 22.2% Travis Kelce 65 22.2% 45 533 4 5 13.9% Mecole Hardman 40 13.7% 30 289 1 6 16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive