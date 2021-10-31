Publish date:
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Mahomes has racked up 2,082 passing yards (297.4 per game) while going 187-for-277 (67.5% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 219 rushing yards on 32 carries with one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Mahomes has attempted 35 of his 277 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New York
- Mahomes threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Giants, 302.5 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.
- The Giants are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Mahomes racked up 206 yards while completing 57.1% of his passes with one interception.
- Mahomes tacked on six carries for 35 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Mahomes has thrown for 875 passing yards over his last three games (291.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (85-of-136), throwing four touchdown passes with five interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards, averaging 42.3 yards per game.
Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
72
24.6%
52
641
5
8
22.2%
Travis Kelce
65
22.2%
45
533
4
5
13.9%
Mecole Hardman
40
13.7%
30
289
1
6
16.7%
