October 31, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Patrick Mahomes II for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) hit the field in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Mahomes has racked up 2,082 passing yards (297.4 per game) while going 187-for-277 (67.5% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 219 rushing yards on 32 carries with one touchdown, averaging 31.3 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mahomes has attempted 35 of his 277 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New York

  • Mahomes threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Giants, 302.5 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.
  • The Giants are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Mahomes racked up 206 yards while completing 57.1% of his passes with one interception.
  • Mahomes tacked on six carries for 35 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Mahomes has thrown for 875 passing yards over his last three games (291.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (85-of-136), throwing four touchdown passes with five interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

72

24.6%

52

641

5

8

22.2%

Travis Kelce

65

22.2%

45

533

4

5

13.9%

Mecole Hardman

40

13.7%

30

289

1

6

16.7%

