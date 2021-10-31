Publish date:
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Eagles vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in four of seven games this season.
- Detroit's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 41 points per game, 7.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 55 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 48 total in this contest.
- The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2020, 2.0 more than Sunday's total.
- The 47.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Eagles stats and trends
- In Philadelphia's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions allow (28.6).
- When Philadelphia records more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles rack up 347.7 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 383.0 the Lions give up per contest.
- In games that Philadelphia totals more than 383.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Lions have forced seven.
Lions stats and trends
- In Detroit's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Lions have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year the Lions put up 8.1 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Eagles allow (26.4).
- The Lions average 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles give up per matchup (359.1).
- Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team amasses more than 359.1 yards.
- This season the Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (7).
Home and road insights
- Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.
- Detroit has hit the over once in three home games this year.
- The average total in Lions home games this season is 47.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).
- Philadelphia is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- Philadelphia has gone over the total twice in four road games this season.
- The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.8 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (48).
