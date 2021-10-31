The Detroit Lions (0-7) will fight to stop their seven-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under is set at 48 points for the contest.

Odds for Eagles vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in four of seven games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 41 points per game, 7.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 55 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 48 total in this contest.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2020, 2.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions allow (28.6).

When Philadelphia records more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up 347.7 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 383.0 the Lions give up per contest.

In games that Philadelphia totals more than 383.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Lions have forced seven.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year the Lions put up 8.1 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Eagles allow (26.4).

The Lions average 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles give up per matchup (359.1).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team amasses more than 359.1 yards.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.

Detroit has hit the over once in three home games this year.

The average total in Lions home games this season is 47.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

Philadelphia is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

Philadelphia has gone over the total twice in four road games this season.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.8 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (48).

