Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player props available for Quez Watkins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) play the Detroit Lions (0-7) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins' 18 grabs (26 targets) have netted him 348 yards (49.7 ypg).
  • Watkins has been the target of 10.7% (26 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions are conceding 279.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Lions have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Watkins was targeted four times and picked up 37 yards on two receptions.
  • Watkins' eight catches (12 targets) have netted him 129 yards (43.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

Jalen Reagor

30

12.3%

19

165

2

1

3.0%

Powered By Data Skrive