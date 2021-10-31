Publish date:
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Watkins' 18 grabs (26 targets) have netted him 348 yards (49.7 ypg).
- Watkins has been the target of 10.7% (26 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions are conceding 279.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Watkins was targeted four times and picked up 37 yards on two receptions.
- Watkins' eight catches (12 targets) have netted him 129 yards (43.0 ypg) over his last three games.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
Jalen Reagor
30
12.3%
19
165
2
1
3.0%
