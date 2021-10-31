There will be player props available for Quez Watkins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) play the Detroit Lions (0-7) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins' 18 grabs (26 targets) have netted him 348 yards (49.7 ypg).

Watkins has been the target of 10.7% (26 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions are conceding 279.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Watkins was targeted four times and picked up 37 yards on two receptions.

Watkins' eight catches (12 targets) have netted him 129 yards (43.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2% Jalen Reagor 30 12.3% 19 165 2 1 3.0%

