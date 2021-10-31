Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones has tacked on 188 yards on 18 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 27 times and puts up 26.9 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.2% of the 241 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 37.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Seals-Jones is averaging six receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Broncos, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
- Seals-Jones has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos.
- The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have conceded eight passing TDs this year (1.1 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Seals-Jones was targeted seven times, picking up 51 yards on six receptions.
- In his last three games, Seals-Jones' 15 catches (on 22 targets) have led to 150 receiving yards (50.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
27
11.2%
18
188
2
9
37.5%
Terry McLaurin
69
28.6%
40
550
4
5
20.8%
J.D. McKissic
34
14.1%
25
249
1
1
4.2%
Adam Humphries
26
10.8%
18
185
0
1
4.2%
