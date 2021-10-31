Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ricky Seals-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (2-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-4) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones has tacked on 188 yards on 18 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 27 times and puts up 26.9 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.2% of the 241 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 37.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Seals-Jones is averaging six receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Broncos, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
  • Seals-Jones has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos.
  • The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have conceded eight passing TDs this year (1.1 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Seals-Jones was targeted seven times, picking up 51 yards on six receptions.
  • In his last three games, Seals-Jones' 15 catches (on 22 targets) have led to 150 receiving yards (50.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

27

11.2%

18

188

2

9

37.5%

Terry McLaurin

69

28.6%

40

550

4

5

20.8%

J.D. McKissic

34

14.1%

25

249

1

1

4.2%

Adam Humphries

26

10.8%

18

185

0

1

4.2%

