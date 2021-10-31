Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ricky Seals-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (2-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-4) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones has tacked on 188 yards on 18 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 27 times and puts up 26.9 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 11.2% of the 241 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 37.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have called a pass in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Seals-Jones is averaging six receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Broncos, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

Seals-Jones has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos.

The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have conceded eight passing TDs this year (1.1 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Seals-Jones was targeted seven times, picking up 51 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Seals-Jones' 15 catches (on 22 targets) have led to 150 receiving yards (50.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 27 11.2% 18 188 2 9 37.5% Terry McLaurin 69 28.6% 40 550 4 5 20.8% J.D. McKissic 34 14.1% 25 249 1 1 4.2% Adam Humphries 26 10.8% 18 185 0 1 4.2%

