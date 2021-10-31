Robby Anderson has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson's 18 receptions (on 49 targets) have led to 204 receiving yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.6% of the 263 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.

Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Anderson has averaged 88 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Falcons, 33.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Anderson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Falcons are giving up 263.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, allowing 2.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Anderson was targeted nine times and picked up 14 yards on three receptions.

Anderson has racked up 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in eight balls on 27 targets over his last three outings.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 49 18.6% 18 204 2 3 12.5% D.J. Moore 73 27.8% 46 586 3 5 20.8% Christian McCaffrey 17 6.5% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.0% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive