October 31, 2021
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Robby Anderson has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson's 18 receptions (on 49 targets) have led to 204 receiving yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.6% of the 263 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
  • Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Anderson has averaged 88 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Falcons, 33.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Anderson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Falcons are giving up 263.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, allowing 2.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Anderson was targeted nine times and picked up 14 yards on three receptions.
  • Anderson has racked up 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in eight balls on 27 targets over his last three outings.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

49

18.6%

18

204

2

3

12.5%

D.J. Moore

73

27.8%

46

586

3

5

20.8%

Christian McCaffrey

17

6.5%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

8

3.0%

8

139

1

1

4.2%

