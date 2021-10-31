In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Robert Woods and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Woods and the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) square off against the Houston Texans (1-6) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods has totaled 423 receiving yards (60.4 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 35 balls on 50 targets.

Woods has been the target of 50 of his team's 243 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.

Woods (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Woods had 171 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Texans, 105.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

Woods caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Texans.

Note: Woods' stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 260.0 yards per game through the air.

The Texans' defense is 17th in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Woods reeled in six passes for 70 yards while being targeted six times.

Over his last three outings, Woods has caught 20 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 83.7 yards per game.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 50 20.6% 35 423 3 9 20.0% Cooper Kupp 81 33.3% 56 809 9 15 33.3% Van Jefferson 33 13.6% 21 304 3 4 8.9% Tyler Higbee 33 13.6% 27 248 2 11 24.4%

