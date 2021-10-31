Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has thrown for 1,737 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes (149-of-229), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this year (248.1 per game).
  • He also has 139 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 19.9 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Titans have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tannehill has attempted 33 of his 229 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In six matchups against the Colts, Tannehill averaged 158.5 passing yards per game, 83.0 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill recorded one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Colts.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 256.3 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Tannehill went 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) for 270 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • He also carried the ball two times for six yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Tannehill has put up 683 passing yards (227.7 per game) while completing 53 of 78 passes (67.9% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 30 rushing yards on seven carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

43

18.6%

25

354

2

4

11.8%

Julio Jones

27

11.7%

17

301

0

3

8.8%

Chester Rogers

21

9.1%

14

186

1

2

5.9%

