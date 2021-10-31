Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has thrown for 1,737 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes (149-of-229), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this year (248.1 per game).
- He also has 139 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 19.9 yards per game on the ground.
- The Titans have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Tannehill has attempted 33 of his 229 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In six matchups against the Colts, Tannehill averaged 158.5 passing yards per game, 83.0 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill recorded one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Colts.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 256.3 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Tannehill went 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) for 270 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
- He also carried the ball two times for six yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Tannehill has put up 683 passing yards (227.7 per game) while completing 53 of 78 passes (67.9% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 30 rushing yards on seven carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game on the ground.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
43
18.6%
25
354
2
4
11.8%
Julio Jones
27
11.7%
17
301
0
3
8.8%
Chester Rogers
21
9.1%
14
186
1
2
5.9%
