In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 1,737 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes (149-of-229), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this year (248.1 per game).

He also has 139 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 19.9 yards per game on the ground.

The Titans have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill has attempted 33 of his 229 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In six matchups against the Colts, Tannehill averaged 158.5 passing yards per game, 83.0 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill recorded one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Colts.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 256.3 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Tannehill went 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) for 270 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.

He also carried the ball two times for six yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Over his last three games, Tannehill has put up 683 passing yards (227.7 per game) while completing 53 of 78 passes (67.9% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 30 rushing yards on seven carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 43 18.6% 25 354 2 4 11.8% Julio Jones 27 11.7% 17 301 0 3 8.8% Chester Rogers 21 9.1% 14 186 1 2 5.9%

