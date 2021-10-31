Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Sam Darnold for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes square off in Week 8 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) meet the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold leads Carolina with 1,685 passing yards (240.7 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (153-for-249), tossing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He also has 110 rushing yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per game.
  • The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.
  • Darnold accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 249 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • This week Darnold will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (263.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Darnold had 112 yards while completing 64.0% of his passes with one interception.
  • Darnold has thrown for 496 yards (165.3 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 52.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also rushed six times for 58 yards, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

73

27.8%

46

586

3

5

20.8%

Robby Anderson

49

18.6%

18

204

2

3

12.5%

Christian McCaffrey

17

6.5%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive