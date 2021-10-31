Publish date:
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold leads Carolina with 1,685 passing yards (240.7 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (153-for-249), tossing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He also has 110 rushing yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per game.
- The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.
- Darnold accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 249 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- This week Darnold will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (263.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Darnold had 112 yards while completing 64.0% of his passes with one interception.
- Darnold has thrown for 496 yards (165.3 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 52.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also rushed six times for 58 yards, averaging 19.3 yards per game.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
73
27.8%
46
586
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
49
18.6%
18
204
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
6.5%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
