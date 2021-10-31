In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Sam Darnold for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes square off in Week 8 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) meet the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold leads Carolina with 1,685 passing yards (240.7 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (153-for-249), tossing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also has 110 rushing yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.

Darnold accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 249 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Atlanta

This week Darnold will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (263.2 yards allowed per game).

With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Darnold had 112 yards while completing 64.0% of his passes with one interception.

Darnold has thrown for 496 yards (165.3 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 52.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also rushed six times for 58 yards, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 73 27.8% 46 586 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 49 18.6% 18 204 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 6.5% 16 163 0 1 4.2%

