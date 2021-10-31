Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Chicago's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.4 more than the 39.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in 49ers games this season is 48.3, 8.8 points above Sunday's total of 39.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 5.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
49ers stats and trends
- Thus far this year San Francisco has one win against the spread.
- The 49ers have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The 49ers score 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 per matchup the Bears give up.
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
- The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears give up per contest (341.9).
- When San Francisco amasses over 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Bears' takeaways (8).
Bears stats and trends
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Bears have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- This year the Bears rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).
- The Bears average 255.4 yards per game, 68.6 fewer yards than the 324.0 the 49ers allow.
- The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Home and road insights
- Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
- This season, in three home games, Chicago has not gone over the total.
- Bears home games this season average 43.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
- On the road, San Francisco has just one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.
- This year, in three road games, San Francisco has gone over the total once.
- 49ers away games this season average 47.8 total points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
