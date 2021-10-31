The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field. San Francisco is favored by 4 points. The contest's point total is 39.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.4 more than the 39.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 48.3, 8.8 points above Sunday's total of 39.5.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 5.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

Thus far this year San Francisco has one win against the spread.

The 49ers have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The 49ers score 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 per matchup the Bears give up.

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears give up per contest (341.9).

When San Francisco amasses over 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Bears' takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-4-0 this season.

The Bears have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This year the Bears rack up 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).

The Bears average 255.4 yards per game, 68.6 fewer yards than the 324.0 the 49ers allow.

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.

This season, in three home games, Chicago has not gone over the total.

Bears home games this season average 43.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

On the road, San Francisco has just one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in three road games, San Francisco has gone over the total once.

49ers away games this season average 47.8 total points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.