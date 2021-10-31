The Seattle Seahawks (2-5) are favored by 3.5 points as they aim to stop a three-game skid in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lumen Field. The total has been set at 44.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of eight games this season.

In 66.7% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

Sunday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 7.3 points under the 51.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 49.6, 5.1 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 4-4-0 this season.

This season, the Seahawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars surrender (28.7).

The Seahawks rack up 326.1 yards per game, 86.1 fewer yards than the 412.2 the Jaguars give up per outing.

This year, the Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jaguars' takeaways (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Jaguars rack up 19.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Seahawks give up (23.1).

The Jaguars rack up 58.7 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Seahawks allow (414.7).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Seattle has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).

This year, in four home games, Seattle has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.8 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

