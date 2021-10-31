Publish date:
Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- In 66.7% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 7.3 points under the 51.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Seahawks games this season is 49.6, 5.1 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.
- The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Against the spread, Seattle is 4-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Seahawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars surrender (28.7).
- The Seahawks rack up 326.1 yards per game, 86.1 fewer yards than the 412.2 the Jaguars give up per outing.
- This year, the Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jaguars' takeaways (2).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Jaguars have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
- Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Jaguars rack up 19.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Seahawks give up (23.1).
- The Jaguars rack up 58.7 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Seahawks allow (414.7).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- Seattle has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.
- At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).
- This year, in four home games, Seattle has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
- The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.8 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
