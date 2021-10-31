In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Stefon Diggs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East rivals square off in Week 8 when Diggs' Buffalo Bills (4-2) play the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 37 catches on 58 targets, with a team-high 463 receiving yards (77.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 58 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Diggs' 84.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Dolphins are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 311.6 yards per game through the air.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

Diggs has caught 18 passes (27 targets) for 272 yards (90.7 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 58 25.0% 37 463 2 12 24.5% Emmanuel Sanders 39 16.8% 24 413 4 6 12.2% Cole Beasley 43 18.5% 33 303 1 7 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 11.6% 21 286 5 7 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive