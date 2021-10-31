Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Diggs has 37 catches on 58 targets, with a team-high 463 receiving yards (77.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 58 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Diggs' 84.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Dolphins are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 311.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
- Diggs has caught 18 passes (27 targets) for 272 yards (90.7 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
58
25.0%
37
463
2
12
24.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
39
16.8%
24
413
4
6
12.2%
Cole Beasley
43
18.5%
33
303
1
7
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
11.6%
21
286
5
7
14.3%
