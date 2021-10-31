Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Stefon Diggs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East rivals square off in Week 8 when Diggs' Buffalo Bills (4-2) play the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Diggs has 37 catches on 58 targets, with a team-high 463 receiving yards (77.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 58 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Diggs' 84.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Dolphins are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 311.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
  • Diggs has caught 18 passes (27 targets) for 272 yards (90.7 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

58

25.0%

37

463

2

12

24.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

39

16.8%

24

413

4

6

12.2%

Cole Beasley

43

18.5%

33

303

1

7

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

11.6%

21

286

5

7

14.3%

