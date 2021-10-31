T.J. Hockenson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson's 38 receptions are good enough for 359 yards (51.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.

Hockenson has been the target of 53 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.

Hockenson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Hockenson's one receiving yard in his one matchup against the Eagles is 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hockenson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.

The 236.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Hockenson put together a 48-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.

Hockenson's 16 receptions in his last three games have yielded 144 yards (48.0 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 53 19.2% 38 359 2 5 16.7% D'Andre Swift 52 18.8% 42 391 2 6 20.0% Kalif Raymond 39 14.1% 26 334 2 3 10.0% Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 12.0% 24 204 0 4 13.3%

Powered By Data Skrive