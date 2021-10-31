Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Author:

T.J. Hockenson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson's 38 receptions are good enough for 359 yards (51.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
  • Hockenson has been the target of 53 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.
  • Hockenson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Hockenson's one receiving yard in his one matchup against the Eagles is 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hockenson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
  • The 236.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hockenson put together a 48-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Hockenson's 16 receptions in his last three games have yielded 144 yards (48.0 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

53

19.2%

38

359

2

5

16.7%

D'Andre Swift

52

18.8%

42

391

2

6

20.0%

Kalif Raymond

39

14.1%

26

334

2

3

10.0%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

33

12.0%

24

204

0

4

13.3%

