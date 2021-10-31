Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hockenson's 38 receptions are good enough for 359 yards (51.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
- Hockenson has been the target of 53 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.
- Hockenson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Hockenson's one receiving yard in his one matchup against the Eagles is 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hockenson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
- The 236.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Hockenson put together a 48-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
- Hockenson's 16 receptions in his last three games have yielded 144 yards (48.0 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
53
19.2%
38
359
2
5
16.7%
D'Andre Swift
52
18.8%
42
391
2
6
20.0%
Kalif Raymond
39
14.1%
26
334
2
3
10.0%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
33
12.0%
24
204
0
4
13.3%
