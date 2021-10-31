Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Tampa Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the contest. The contest's point total is 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 8.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 37.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48.5 total in this game is 4.2 points higher than the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.
  • Tampa Bay has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 4.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints give up (16.8).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per matchup (331.5).
  • In games that Tampa Bay totals over 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Saints have forced (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Saints.
  • In New Orleans' six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Saints rack up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21.0).
  • New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 21.0 points.
  • The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (332.1).
  • New Orleans is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 332.1 yards.
  • This year the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • The average total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, in away games.
  • The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over once in three away games this season.
  • This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.