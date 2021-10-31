Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 8.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 37.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
- The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.
- The 48.5 total in this game is 4.2 points higher than the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Buccaneers put up 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints give up (16.8).
- Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Buccaneers collect 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per matchup (331.5).
- In games that Tampa Bay totals over 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Saints have forced (10).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Saints.
Saints stats and trends
- In New Orleans' six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Saints rack up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21.0).
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 21.0 points.
- The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (332.1).
- New Orleans is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 332.1 yards.
- This year the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
- The average total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
- Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, in away games.
- The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.
- Tampa Bay has hit the over once in three away games this season.
- This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.