The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Tampa Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the contest. The contest's point total is 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 8.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 37.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 48.5 total in this game is 4.2 points higher than the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Buccaneers put up 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints give up (16.8).

Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Buccaneers collect 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per matchup (331.5).

In games that Tampa Bay totals over 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Saints have forced (10).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Saints.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Saints rack up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21.0).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 21.0 points.

The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (332.1).

New Orleans is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 332.1 yards.

This year the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

The average total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, in away games.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.

Tampa Bay has hit the over once in three away games this season.

This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.