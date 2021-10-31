Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has thrown for 1,658 yards (236.9 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 222 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown, averaging 31.7 yards per game.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Heinicke accounts for 46.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 235 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Denver
- The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Heinicke completed 67.6% of his pass attempts for 268 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- He tacked on 10 carries for 95 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry.
- Heinicke has racked up 698 passing yards (232.7 per game) and has a 59% completion percentage (69-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 135 rushing yards (45.0 ypg) on 15 carries.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
69
28.6%
40
550
4
5
20.8%
J.D. McKissic
34
14.1%
25
249
1
1
4.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
27
11.2%
18
188
2
9
37.5%
Powered By Data Skrive