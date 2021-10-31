There will be player prop betting options available for Taylor Heinicke ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-4) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 1,658 yards (236.9 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 222 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown, averaging 31.7 yards per game.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke accounts for 46.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 235 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Denver

The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Heinicke completed 67.6% of his pass attempts for 268 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

He tacked on 10 carries for 95 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

Heinicke has racked up 698 passing yards (232.7 per game) and has a 59% completion percentage (69-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 135 rushing yards (45.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 69 28.6% 40 550 4 5 20.8% J.D. McKissic 34 14.1% 25 249 1 1 4.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 27 11.2% 18 188 2 9 37.5%

Powered By Data Skrive