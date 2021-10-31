Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Taylor Heinicke ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-4) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 1,658 yards (236.9 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 222 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown, averaging 31.7 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke accounts for 46.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 235 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Heinicke completed 67.6% of his pass attempts for 268 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He tacked on 10 carries for 95 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry.
  • Heinicke has racked up 698 passing yards (232.7 per game) and has a 59% completion percentage (69-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 135 rushing yards (45.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

69

28.6%

40

550

4

5

20.8%

J.D. McKissic

34

14.1%

25

249

1

1

4.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

27

11.2%

18

188

2

9

37.5%

