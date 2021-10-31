There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (3-4) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-5) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has 1,701 passing yards (243.0 ypg) to lead Denver, completing 70.1% of his throws and recording 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

He also has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 9.9 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Washington

Bridgewater averages 65.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team, 183.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater had a touchdown pass once over that time.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (311.1 yards allowed per game).

With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Bridgewater threw for 187 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Bridgewater has racked up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) while going 82-for-120 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 58 23.0% 38 539 2 7 20.6% Tim Patrick 39 15.5% 27 360 3 6 17.6% Noah Fant 49 19.4% 35 312 3 9 26.5%

