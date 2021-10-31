Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (3-4) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-5) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has 1,701 passing yards (243.0 ypg) to lead Denver, completing 70.1% of his throws and recording 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
  • He also has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 9.9 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Bridgewater averages 65.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team, 183.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater had a touchdown pass once over that time.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (311.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Bridgewater threw for 187 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Bridgewater has racked up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) while going 82-for-120 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

58

23.0%

38

539

2

7

20.6%

Tim Patrick

39

15.5%

27

360

3

6

17.6%

Noah Fant

49

19.4%

35

312

3

9

26.5%

