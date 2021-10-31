Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has 1,701 passing yards (243.0 ypg) to lead Denver, completing 70.1% of his throws and recording 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
- He also has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 9.9 yards per game.
- The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Washington
- Bridgewater averages 65.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team, 183.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater had a touchdown pass once over that time.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (311.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Bridgewater threw for 187 yards while completing 69.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Bridgewater has racked up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) while going 82-for-120 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
58
23.0%
38
539
2
7
20.6%
Tim Patrick
39
15.5%
27
360
3
6
17.6%
Noah Fant
49
19.4%
35
312
3
9
26.5%
