Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's 550 receiving yards (78.6 per game) pace all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 69 times and has collected 40 catches and four touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 69 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season, or 28.6% of the target share.
- McLaurin (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, McLaurin was targeted 12 times, totaling 122 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.4 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- McLaurin has grabbed 15 passes (on 31 targets) for 196 yards (65.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
69
28.6%
40
550
4
5
20.8%
J.D. McKissic
34
14.1%
25
249
1
1
4.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
27
11.2%
18
188
2
9
37.5%
Adam Humphries
26
10.8%
18
185
0
1
4.2%
