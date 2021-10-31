In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-5) square off against the Denver Broncos (3-4) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's 550 receiving yards (78.6 per game) pace all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 69 times and has collected 40 catches and four touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 69 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season, or 28.6% of the target share.

McLaurin (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, McLaurin was targeted 12 times, totaling 122 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.4 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

McLaurin has grabbed 15 passes (on 31 targets) for 196 yards (65.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 69 28.6% 40 550 4 5 20.8% J.D. McKissic 34 14.1% 25 249 1 1 4.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 27 11.2% 18 188 2 9 37.5% Adam Humphries 26 10.8% 18 185 0 1 4.2%

