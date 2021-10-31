Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-5) square off against the Denver Broncos (3-4) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's 550 receiving yards (78.6 per game) pace all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 69 times and has collected 40 catches and four touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 69 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season, or 28.6% of the target share.
  • McLaurin (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, McLaurin was targeted 12 times, totaling 122 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.4 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • McLaurin has grabbed 15 passes (on 31 targets) for 196 yards (65.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

69

28.6%

40

550

4

5

20.8%

J.D. McKissic

34

14.1%

25

249

1

1

4.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

27

11.2%

18

188

2

9

37.5%

Adam Humphries

26

10.8%

18

185

0

1

4.2%

