October 31, 2021
Publish date:

Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tim Patrick, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Patrick's Denver Broncos (3-4) and the Washington Football Team (2-5) face off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has 27 receptions (on 39 targets) for 360 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.4 yards per game.
  • Patrick has been the target of 15.5% (39 total) of his team's 252 passing attempts this season.
  • Patrick (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • The 311.1 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Football Team have given up 19 passing TDs this year (2.7 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Patrick was targeted five times, totaling 16 yards on two receptions.
  • Patrick's 12 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 147 yards (49.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

39

15.5%

27

360

3

6

17.6%

Courtland Sutton

58

23.0%

38

539

2

7

20.6%

Noah Fant

49

19.4%

35

312

3

9

26.5%

Melvin Gordon III

19

7.5%

15

133

1

2

5.9%

