Publish date:
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has 27 receptions (on 39 targets) for 360 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.4 yards per game.
- Patrick has been the target of 15.5% (39 total) of his team's 252 passing attempts this season.
- Patrick (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- The 311.1 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team have given up 19 passing TDs this year (2.7 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Patrick was targeted five times, totaling 16 yards on two receptions.
- Patrick's 12 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 147 yards (49.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
39
15.5%
27
360
3
6
17.6%
Courtland Sutton
58
23.0%
38
539
2
7
20.6%
Noah Fant
49
19.4%
35
312
3
9
26.5%
Melvin Gordon III
19
7.5%
15
133
1
2
5.9%
