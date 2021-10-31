Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tim Patrick, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Patrick's Denver Broncos (3-4) and the Washington Football Team (2-5) face off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has 27 receptions (on 39 targets) for 360 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.4 yards per game.

Patrick has been the target of 15.5% (39 total) of his team's 252 passing attempts this season.

Patrick (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

The 311.1 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team have given up 19 passing TDs this year (2.7 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Patrick was targeted five times, totaling 16 yards on two receptions.

Patrick's 12 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 147 yards (49.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 39 15.5% 27 360 3 6 17.6% Courtland Sutton 58 23.0% 38 539 2 7 20.6% Noah Fant 49 19.4% 35 312 3 9 26.5% Melvin Gordon III 19 7.5% 15 133 1 2 5.9%

