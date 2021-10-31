Publish date:
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points just one time this year.
- Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 8.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 9.3 points more than the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.2, 2.7 points more than Tuesday's total of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.6 points, 4.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8 points or more (in three chances).
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- This year, the Rockets put up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles give up (24.9).
- When Toledo puts up more than 24.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rockets average just 13.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (393.3).
- In games that Toledo piles up more than 393.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 10 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Eastern Michigan has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 8 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Eagles put up 32.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Rockets surrender (18.3).
- Eastern Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.3 points.
- The Eagles collect 46.1 more yards per game (372.6) than the Rockets give up (326.5).
- In games that Eastern Michigan piles up over 326.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Eagles have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 14 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.9
379.4
Avg. Total Yards
372.6
326.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.3
2
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
10