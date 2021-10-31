Oddsmakers give the Toledo Rockets (4-4, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl. Toledo is favored by 8 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 52.5 points.

Odds for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points just one time this year.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 8.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.3 points more than the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.2, 2.7 points more than Tuesday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.6 points, 4.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8 points or more (in three chances).

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This year, the Rockets put up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles give up (24.9).

When Toledo puts up more than 24.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rockets average just 13.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (393.3).

In games that Toledo piles up more than 393.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 10 takeaways .

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 8 points or more.

Eastern Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 32.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Rockets surrender (18.3).

Eastern Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.3 points.

The Eagles collect 46.1 more yards per game (372.6) than the Rockets give up (326.5).

In games that Eastern Michigan piles up over 326.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Eagles have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats