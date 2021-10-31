Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has passed for 2,275 yards (325.0 per game) while completing 67% of his passes (203-for-303), with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 37 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 57 of his 303 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Brady averaged 273.5 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Saints, 35.0 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those matchups against the Saints.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints are allowing 265.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Brady went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 211 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Brady has recorded 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) while completing 84 of 119 passes (70.6% completion percentage), with 11 touchdowns and one interception.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
57
18.4%
42
520
3
14
24.1%
Mike Evans
59
19.1%
37
496
7
11
19.0%
Antonio Brown
42
13.6%
29
418
4
3
5.2%
