In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes take the field in Week 8 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) meet the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has passed for 2,275 yards (325.0 per game) while completing 67% of his passes (203-for-303), with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 37 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 57 of his 303 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Brady averaged 273.5 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Saints, 35.0 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those matchups against the Saints.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints are allowing 265.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Brady went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 211 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Brady has recorded 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) while completing 84 of 119 passes (70.6% completion percentage), with 11 touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 57 18.4% 42 520 3 14 24.1% Mike Evans 59 19.1% 37 496 7 11 19.0% Antonio Brown 42 13.6% 29 418 4 3 5.2%

Powered By Data Skrive