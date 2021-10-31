Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Publish date:

Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes take the field in Week 8 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) meet the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has passed for 2,275 yards (325.0 per game) while completing 67% of his passes (203-for-303), with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 37 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 57 of his 303 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Brady averaged 273.5 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Saints, 35.0 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those matchups against the Saints.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints are allowing 265.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Brady went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 211 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Brady has recorded 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) while completing 84 of 119 passes (70.6% completion percentage), with 11 touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

57

18.4%

42

520

3

14

24.1%

Mike Evans

59

19.1%

37

496

7

11

19.0%

Antonio Brown

42

13.6%

29

418

4

3

5.2%

