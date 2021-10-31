Travis Kelce has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 8 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) play the New York Giants (2-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has also tacked on 45 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 65 times, producing 76.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 22.2% of the 293 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Kelce totaled 109 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Giants, 29.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The 256.9 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Kelce was targeted 12 times, totaling 65 yards on seven receptions.

Over his last three outings, Kelce has collected 221 yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 65 22.2% 45 533 4 5 13.9% Tyreek Hill 72 24.6% 52 641 5 8 22.2% Mecole Hardman 40 13.7% 30 289 1 6 16.7% Byron Pringle 23 7.8% 17 243 2 1 2.8%

Powered By Data Skrive