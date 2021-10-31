Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York

Author:

Travis Kelce has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 8 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) play the New York Giants (2-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has also tacked on 45 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 65 times, producing 76.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 22.2% of the 293 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Kelce totaled 109 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Giants, 29.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The 256.9 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Kelce was targeted 12 times, totaling 65 yards on seven receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Kelce has collected 221 yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

65

22.2%

45

533

4

5

13.9%

Tyreek Hill

72

24.6%

52

641

5

8

22.2%

Mecole Hardman

40

13.7%

30

289

1

6

16.7%

Byron Pringle

23

7.8%

17

243

2

1

2.8%

