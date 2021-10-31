Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has also tacked on 45 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 65 times, producing 76.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 22.2% of the 293 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Kelce totaled 109 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Giants, 29.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The 256.9 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Kelce was targeted 12 times, totaling 65 yards on seven receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Kelce has collected 221 yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
65
22.2%
45
533
4
5
13.9%
Tyreek Hill
72
24.6%
52
641
5
8
22.2%
Mecole Hardman
40
13.7%
30
289
1
6
16.7%
Byron Pringle
23
7.8%
17
243
2
1
2.8%
Powered By Data Skrive