Trevor Lawrence will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 1,465 passing yards (244.2 per game) and has a 59.7% completion percentage (129-for-216), tossing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has tacked on 121 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.2 yards per game.

The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.

Lawrence accounts for 42.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 216 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Seattle

This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (294.1 yards allowed per game).

The Seahawks have allowed 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, Lawrence completed 61.0% of his passes for 319 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Lawrence added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Lawrence has 796 passing yards (265.3 ypg), completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 47 21.8% 28 343 3 6 31.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 41 19.0% 26 306 0 3 15.8% Dan Arnold 26 - 17 204 0 2 -

