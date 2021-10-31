Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle

Author:

Trevor Lawrence will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 1,465 passing yards (244.2 per game) and has a 59.7% completion percentage (129-for-216), tossing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 121 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.2 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
  • Lawrence accounts for 42.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 216 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (294.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Seahawks have allowed 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, Lawrence completed 61.0% of his passes for 319 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Lawrence added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
  • Lawrence has 796 passing yards (265.3 ypg), completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

47

21.8%

28

343

3

6

31.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

41

19.0%

26

306

0

3

15.8%

Dan Arnold

26

-

17

204

0

2

-

