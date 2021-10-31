Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 1,465 passing yards (244.2 per game) and has a 59.7% completion percentage (129-for-216), tossing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has tacked on 121 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.2 yards per game.
- The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
- Lawrence accounts for 42.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 216 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Seattle
- This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (294.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Seahawks have allowed 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, Lawrence completed 61.0% of his passes for 319 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Lawrence added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
- Lawrence has 796 passing yards (265.3 ypg), completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.0 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
47
21.8%
28
343
3
6
31.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
41
19.0%
26
306
0
3
15.8%
Dan Arnold
26
-
17
204
0
2
-
