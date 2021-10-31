Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa has passed for 835 yards (119.3 per game) while completing 69.5% of his passes (82-for-118), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 52 rushing yards on 11 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.4 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Tagovailoa has attempted 13 of his 118 passes in the red zone, accounting for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In three matchups against the Bills, Tagovailoa averaged 124.7 passing yards per game, 107.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass one time over those games against the Bills.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 192.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills have allowed five touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, Tagovailoa racked up 291 yards while completing 80.0% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball four times for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt on the ground.
- Tagovailoa has passed for 620 yards while completing 74.7% of his throws (65-of-87), with six touchdowns and three interceptions (206.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He has tacked on 51 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
51
18.4%
37
427
2
2
8.0%
Jaylen Waddle
57
20.6%
44
384
3
5
20.0%
DeVante Parker
32
11.6%
17
242
1
2
8.0%
