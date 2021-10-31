There will be player prop bets available for Tua Tagovailoa before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 8 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) play the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa has passed for 835 yards (119.3 per game) while completing 69.5% of his passes (82-for-118), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 52 rushing yards on 11 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.4 yards per game.

The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Tagovailoa has attempted 13 of his 118 passes in the red zone, accounting for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In three matchups against the Bills, Tagovailoa averaged 124.7 passing yards per game, 107.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass one time over those games against the Bills.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 192.8 yards per game through the air.

The Bills have allowed five touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Tagovailoa racked up 291 yards while completing 80.0% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also carried the ball four times for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt on the ground.

Tagovailoa has passed for 620 yards while completing 74.7% of his throws (65-of-87), with six touchdowns and three interceptions (206.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He has tacked on 51 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 51 18.4% 37 427 2 2 8.0% Jaylen Waddle 57 20.6% 44 384 3 5 20.0% DeVante Parker 32 11.6% 17 242 1 2 8.0%

