October 31, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop bets available for Tua Tagovailoa before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 8 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) play the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa has passed for 835 yards (119.3 per game) while completing 69.5% of his passes (82-for-118), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 52 rushing yards on 11 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.4 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tagovailoa has attempted 13 of his 118 passes in the red zone, accounting for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In three matchups against the Bills, Tagovailoa averaged 124.7 passing yards per game, 107.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass one time over those games against the Bills.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 192.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills have allowed five touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, Tagovailoa racked up 291 yards while completing 80.0% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Tagovailoa has passed for 620 yards while completing 74.7% of his throws (65-of-87), with six touchdowns and three interceptions (206.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He has tacked on 51 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

51

18.4%

37

427

2

2

8.0%

Jaylen Waddle

57

20.6%

44

384

3

5

20.0%

DeVante Parker

32

11.6%

17

242

1

2

8.0%

