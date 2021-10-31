Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 32 grabs (on 45 targets) have netted him 329 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Boyd has been the target of 21.1% (45 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.4% of the time while running the football 46.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Boyd's 41.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Jets are 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Boyd has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.
- The 291.8 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Boyd was targeted seven times and picked up 39 yards on four receptions.
- Boyd's 15 targets have resulted in nine catches for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) over his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
45
21.1%
32
329
1
3
16.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
51
23.9%
35
754
6
2
11.1%
Tee Higgins
43
20.2%
25
256
2
5
27.8%
C.J. Uzomah
19
8.9%
17
256
5
1
5.6%
