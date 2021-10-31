Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) square off against the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 32 grabs (on 45 targets) have netted him 329 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Boyd has been the target of 21.1% (45 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.4% of the time while running the football 46.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Boyd's 41.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Jets are 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Boyd has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.
  • The 291.8 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Boyd was targeted seven times and picked up 39 yards on four receptions.
  • Boyd's 15 targets have resulted in nine catches for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tee Higgins

43

20.2%

25

256

2

5

27.8%

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

