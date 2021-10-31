Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) square off against the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 32 grabs (on 45 targets) have netted him 329 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Boyd has been the target of 21.1% (45 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.4% of the time while running the football 46.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Boyd's 41.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Jets are 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Boyd has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.

The 291.8 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Boyd was targeted seven times and picked up 39 yards on four receptions.

Boyd's 15 targets have resulted in nine catches for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tee Higgins 43 20.2% 25 256 2 5 27.8% C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6%

