Before placing any bets on Tyler Lockett's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has reeled in 29 passes (45 targets) for 437 yards (62.4 per game) with three TDs this season.

Lockett has been the target of 45 of his team's 196 passing attempts this season, or 23.0% of the target share.

Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Lockett collected 90 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Jaguars, 44.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

This week Lockett will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.7 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars have conceded nine passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Lockett was targeted three times and picked up 12 yards on two receptions.

Lockett's stat line over his last three outings shows nine grabs for 104 yards. He averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 20 times.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 45 23.0% 29 437 3 3 20.0% D.K. Metcalf 50 25.5% 33 537 6 5 33.3% Freddie Swain 24 12.2% 16 169 2 2 13.3% Gerald Everett 15 7.7% 13 128 1 1 6.7%

