October 31, 2021
Publish date:

Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before placing any bets on Tyler Lockett's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has reeled in 29 passes (45 targets) for 437 yards (62.4 per game) with three TDs this season.
  • Lockett has been the target of 45 of his team's 196 passing attempts this season, or 23.0% of the target share.
  • Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Lockett collected 90 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Jaguars, 44.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • This week Lockett will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jaguars have conceded nine passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Lockett was targeted three times and picked up 12 yards on two receptions.
  • Lockett's stat line over his last three outings shows nine grabs for 104 yards. He averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 20 times.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

45

23.0%

29

437

3

3

20.0%

D.K. Metcalf

50

25.5%

33

537

6

5

33.3%

Freddie Swain

24

12.2%

16

169

2

2

13.3%

Gerald Everett

15

7.7%

13

128

1

1

6.7%

