Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has reeled in 29 passes (45 targets) for 437 yards (62.4 per game) with three TDs this season.
- Lockett has been the target of 45 of his team's 196 passing attempts this season, or 23.0% of the target share.
- Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Lockett collected 90 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Jaguars, 44.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- This week Lockett will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Jaguars have conceded nine passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Lockett was targeted three times and picked up 12 yards on two receptions.
- Lockett's stat line over his last three outings shows nine grabs for 104 yards. He averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 20 times.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
45
23.0%
29
437
3
3
20.0%
D.K. Metcalf
50
25.5%
33
537
6
5
33.3%
Freddie Swain
24
12.2%
16
169
2
2
13.3%
Gerald Everett
15
7.7%
13
128
1
1
6.7%
