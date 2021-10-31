Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Tyreek Hill, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. This Week 8 matchup sees Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) take the field against the New York Giants (2-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's team-leading 641 receiving yards (91.6 per game) have come via 52 catches (72 targets), and he has five touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 24.6% (72 total) of his team's 293 passing attempts this season.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Hill's 68 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Giants.

The Giants are conceding 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Hill was targeted nine times and racked up six catches for 49 yards.

Hill's stat line over his last three games shows 22 grabs for 188 yards and one touchdown. He put up 62.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 34 times.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 72 24.6% 52 641 5 8 22.2% Travis Kelce 65 22.2% 45 533 4 5 13.9% Mecole Hardman 40 13.7% 30 289 1 6 16.7% Byron Pringle 23 7.8% 17 243 2 1 2.8%

