Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's team-leading 641 receiving yards (91.6 per game) have come via 52 catches (72 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 24.6% (72 total) of his team's 293 passing attempts this season.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Hill's 68 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Giants.
- The Giants are conceding 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Hill was targeted nine times and racked up six catches for 49 yards.
- Hill's stat line over his last three games shows 22 grabs for 188 yards and one touchdown. He put up 62.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 34 times.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
72
24.6%
52
641
5
8
22.2%
Travis Kelce
65
22.2%
45
533
4
5
13.9%
Mecole Hardman
40
13.7%
30
289
1
6
16.7%
Byron Pringle
23
7.8%
17
243
2
1
2.8%
