The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. A total of 46.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's over/under is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 49.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 43.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hokies games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Hokies put up 3.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Eagles surrender (20.8).

Virginia Tech is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Hokies rack up only 3.8 more yards per game (349.9), than the Eagles give up per matchup (346.1).

When Virginia Tech amasses more than 346.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Eagles have forced (12).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Eagles average 3.2 more points per game (25.6) than the Hokies give up (22.4).

When Boston College scores more than 22.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles collect 25.6 fewer yards per game (354.0) than the Hokies give up (379.6).

When Boston College piles up more than 379.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hokies' takeaways (10).

