The Victory Cannon is up for grabs when the Western Michigan Broncos (5-3, 0-0 MAC) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4, 0-0 MAC) clash on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are double-digit, 10-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 63.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in three of eight games this season.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 58 points per game, 5.0 less than the total in this contest.

The 55.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Wednesday's total.

The 63 over/under in this game is 6.4 points higher than the 56.6 average total in Chippewas games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Broncos rack up just 0.6 more points per game (29.0) than the Chippewas allow (28.4).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Broncos collect 433.4 yards per game, 27.0 more yards than the 406.4 the Chippewas give up per matchup.

When Western Michigan churns out over 406.4 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Chippewas have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Chippewas score the same number of points per game that the Broncos give up (27.3).

Central Michigan is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 27.3 points.

The Chippewas rack up 128.7 more yards per game (449.5) than the Broncos give up (320.8).

When Central Michigan totals more than 320.8 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats