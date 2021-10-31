Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moss has rushed for 208 yards on 54 carries (34.7 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also has 10 receptions for 109 yards (18.2 per game) and one TD.
- He has received 54 of his team's 179 carries this season (30.2%).
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Over his three career matchups against the Dolphins, Moss averaged 23.7 rushing yards per game, 25.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Moss has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Dolphins, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 117.7 yards per game.
- This season the Dolphins have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 22nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup against the Titans, Moss carried the ball eight times for 24 yards.
- Moss also put up 15 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Moss has rushed for 122 yards on 33 carries (40.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- He's also averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 70 yards.
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
54
30.2%
208
3
17
39.5%
3.9
Devin Singletary
60
33.5%
311
1
8
18.6%
5.2
Josh Allen
44
24.6%
214
2
15
34.9%
4.9
Mitchell Trubisky
10
5.6%
27
1
1
2.3%
2.7
