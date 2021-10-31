Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Zack Moss ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Moss and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has rushed for 208 yards on 54 carries (34.7 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

He also has 10 receptions for 109 yards (18.2 per game) and one TD.

He has received 54 of his team's 179 carries this season (30.2%).

The Bills have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Over his three career matchups against the Dolphins, Moss averaged 23.7 rushing yards per game, 25.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Moss has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Dolphins, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 117.7 yards per game.

This season the Dolphins have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup against the Titans, Moss carried the ball eight times for 24 yards.

Moss also put up 15 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Moss has rushed for 122 yards on 33 carries (40.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

He's also averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 70 yards.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 54 30.2% 208 3 17 39.5% 3.9 Devin Singletary 60 33.5% 311 1 8 18.6% 5.2 Josh Allen 44 24.6% 214 2 15 34.9% 4.9 Mitchell Trubisky 10 5.6% 27 1 1 2.3% 2.7

