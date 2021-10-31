Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Zack Moss ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Moss and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moss has rushed for 208 yards on 54 carries (34.7 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 10 receptions for 109 yards (18.2 per game) and one TD.
  • He has received 54 of his team's 179 carries this season (30.2%).
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Over his three career matchups against the Dolphins, Moss averaged 23.7 rushing yards per game, 25.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moss has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Dolphins, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 117.7 yards per game.
  • This season the Dolphins have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup against the Titans, Moss carried the ball eight times for 24 yards.
  • Moss also put up 15 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Moss has rushed for 122 yards on 33 carries (40.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 70 yards.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

54

30.2%

208

3

17

39.5%

3.9

Devin Singletary

60

33.5%

311

1

8

18.6%

5.2

Josh Allen

44

24.6%

214

2

15

34.9%

4.9

Mitchell Trubisky

10

5.6%

27

1

1

2.3%

2.7

