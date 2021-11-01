The Air Force Falcons (6-2) bring college football's first-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-3), who have the No. 7 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Falcons are just 2.5-point favorites. The total is 37.5 points for this game.

Odds for Air Force vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in five of seven games this season.

In 71.4% of Army's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 37.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.9, is 26.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.0 points lower than the 44.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

So far this season, the Falcons have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights give up (27.7).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Falcons average 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights allow per contest (332.6).

In games that Air Force totals over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have six takeaways .

Army Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Army is 3-4-0 this season.

This year, the Black Knights have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year the Black Knights average 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Black Knights collect 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons give up per contest (281.4).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 281.4 yards.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats