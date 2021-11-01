Publish date:
Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Air Force vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- In 71.4% of Army's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 37.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.9, is 26.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.0 points lower than the 44.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- So far this season, the Falcons have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights give up (27.7).
- Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.
- The Falcons average 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights allow per contest (332.6).
- In games that Air Force totals over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have six takeaways .
Army Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Army is 3-4-0 this season.
- This year, the Black Knights have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Army's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year the Black Knights average 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Black Knights collect 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons give up per contest (281.4).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 281.4 yards.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Army
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.7
395.8
Avg. Total Yards
400.0
281.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.6
6
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
6