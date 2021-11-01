Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Alabama vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) are 28.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup with the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The point total is 65 for the outing.

Odds for Alabama vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama's games this season have gone over 65 points three of eight times.
  • LSU's games have gone over 65 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.4, is 11.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.
  • Crimson Tide games have an average total of 62.4 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 65 over/under in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 61.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Alabama is 5-3-0 this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 28.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Alabama has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 45.9 points per game, 17.1 more than the Tigers give up per outing (28.8).
  • Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.8 points.
  • The Crimson Tide collect 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers allow per outing (408.5).
  • In games that Alabama piles up more than 408.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year, the Crimson Tide have six turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).
  • LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • LSU's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Tigers rack up 9.9 more points per game (30.5) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.6).
  • LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.
  • The Tigers collect 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide give up (306.1).
  • When LSU piles up over 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats

AlabamaStatsLSU

45.9

Avg. Points Scored

30.5

20.6

Avg. Points Allowed

28.8

493.1

Avg. Total Yards

382.3

306.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

408.5

6

Giveaways

8

13

Takeaways

11