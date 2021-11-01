Publish date:
Alabama vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 65 points three of eight times.
- LSU's games have gone over 65 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.4, is 11.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.
- Crimson Tide games have an average total of 62.4 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65 over/under in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 61.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 5-3-0 this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 28.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Alabama has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 45.9 points per game, 17.1 more than the Tigers give up per outing (28.8).
- Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.8 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers allow per outing (408.5).
- In games that Alabama piles up more than 408.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have six turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Tigers rack up 9.9 more points per game (30.5) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.6).
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers collect 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide give up (306.1).
- When LSU piles up over 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|LSU
45.9
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
493.1
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
306.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.5
6
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11