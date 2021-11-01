The LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) are 28.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup with the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The point total is 65 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 65 points three of eight times.

LSU's games have gone over 65 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.4, is 11.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.

Crimson Tide games have an average total of 62.4 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65 over/under in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 61.9 average total in Tigers games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 5-3-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 28.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Alabama has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide rack up 45.9 points per game, 17.1 more than the Tigers give up per outing (28.8).

Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.8 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers allow per outing (408.5).

In games that Alabama piles up more than 408.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have six turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

LSU's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Tigers rack up 9.9 more points per game (30.5) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.6).

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers collect 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide give up (306.1).

When LSU piles up over 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats