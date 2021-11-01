The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 20.5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 68 points.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points only once this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Arkansas State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 68.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 66.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 68 total in this game is 1.7 points above the 66.3 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Mountaineers score 34.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Red Wolves surrender per outing (42.4).

When Appalachian State scores more than 42.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers average 464.3 yards per game, 95.0 fewer yards than the 559.3 the Red Wolves give up per outing.

In games that Appalachian State piles up over 559.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Red Wolves have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

Arkansas State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Red Wolves rack up three more points per game (27.5) than the Mountaineers give up (24.5).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.

The Red Wolves average 30.9 more yards per game (408) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (377.1).

In games that Arkansas State amasses more than 377.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (13).

Season Stats