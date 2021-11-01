Publish date:
Arizona State vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this year.
- USC's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 10.1 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Sun Devils and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.5 over/under in this game is 2.4 points above the 57.1 average total in Trojans games this season.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Sun Devils have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Sun Devils put up 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 per contest the Trojans allow.
- Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.6 points.
- The Sun Devils rack up 429.0 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 392.8 the Trojans allow per outing.
- Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 392.8 yards.
- This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Trojans' takeaways (12).
USC Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, USC is 3-5-0 this season.
- USC's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This season the Trojans rack up 10.5 more points per game (31.3) than the Sun Devils surrender (20.8).
- USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.8 points.
- The Trojans average 126.4 more yards per game (457.5) than the Sun Devils give up per matchup (331.1).
- In games that USC piles up more than 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|USC
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
429.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.5
331.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.8
15
Giveaways
14
12
Takeaways
12