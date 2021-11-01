Oddsmakers give the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they host the USC Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 8.5 points. The contest's over/under is set at 59.5.

Odds for Arizona State vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this year.

USC's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.1 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Sun Devils and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 2.4 points above the 57.1 average total in Trojans games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Sun Devils have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Sun Devils put up 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 per contest the Trojans allow.

Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.6 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 429.0 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 392.8 the Trojans allow per outing.

Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 392.8 yards.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Trojans' takeaways (12).

USC Stats and Trends

Against the spread, USC is 3-5-0 this season.

USC's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Trojans rack up 10.5 more points per game (31.3) than the Sun Devils surrender (20.8).

USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Trojans average 126.4 more yards per game (457.5) than the Sun Devils give up per matchup (331.1).

In games that USC piles up more than 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (12).

Season Stats