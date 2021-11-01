The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) and the fourth-ranked run offense will hit the field against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC) and the fifth-ranked rush defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 5.5 points in the contest. The total for this game has been set at 55.5 points.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Mississippi State's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 5.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 54 average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arkansas has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks rack up 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (24.6).

When Arkansas scores more than 24.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Razorbacks average 465.3 yards per game, 152.3 more yards than the 313 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.

Arkansas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 313 yards.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 4-4-0 this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Bulldogs score 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Razorbacks allow (23.5).

Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 425.3 yards per game, 90.9 more yards than the 334.4 the Razorbacks give up.

In games that Mississippi State picks up over 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (9).

Season Stats