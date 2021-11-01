Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Mississippi State's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 5.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 54 average total in Bulldogs games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- In Arkansas' eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks rack up 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (24.6).
- When Arkansas scores more than 24.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Razorbacks average 465.3 yards per game, 152.3 more yards than the 313 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.
- Arkansas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 313 yards.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Mississippi State is 4-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Bulldogs score 4.5 more points per game (28) than the Razorbacks allow (23.5).
- Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.5 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 425.3 yards per game, 90.9 more yards than the 334.4 the Razorbacks give up.
- In games that Mississippi State picks up over 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Mississippi State
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
28
23.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
465.3
Avg. Total Yards
425.3
334.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313
7
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
12