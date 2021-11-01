The Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is a 19.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 57.5.

Odds for Ball State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.4, is 13.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 9.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.4, 3.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 57.5 total in this game is 3.3 points above the 54.2 average total in Zips games this season.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Ball State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Cardinals average 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips give up per contest (38.9).

The Cardinals average 334.4 yards per game, 113.5 fewer yards than the 447.9 the Zips allow per matchup.

This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Zips have takeaways (10).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Zips have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Akron's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Zips rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Cardinals allow (27.9).

Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.

The Zips collect 52.9 fewer yards per game (341.1) than the Cardinals give up (394.0).

The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats