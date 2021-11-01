Skip to main content
Ball State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is a 19.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 57.5.

Odds for Ball State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Ball State and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
  • Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.4, is 13.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 9.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.4, 3.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 57.5 .
  • The 57.5 total in this game is 3.3 points above the 54.2 average total in Zips games this season.
  • Ball State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • Ball State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Cardinals average 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips give up per contest (38.9).
  • The Cardinals average 334.4 yards per game, 113.5 fewer yards than the 447.9 the Zips allow per matchup.
  • This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Zips have takeaways (10).
  • Akron has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Zips have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Akron's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This season the Zips rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Cardinals allow (27.9).
  • Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.
  • The Zips collect 52.9 fewer yards per game (341.1) than the Cardinals give up (394.0).
  • The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

Ball StateStatsAkron

24.5

Avg. Points Scored

19.9

27.9

Avg. Points Allowed

38.9

334.4

Avg. Total Yards

341.1

394.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

447.9

9

Giveaways

13

10

Takeaways

10