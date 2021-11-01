Publish date:
Ball State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ball State vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Ball State and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.4, is 13.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 9.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.4, 3.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 57.5 .
- The 57.5 total in this game is 3.3 points above the 54.2 average total in Zips games this season.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Ball State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cardinals average 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips give up per contest (38.9).
- The Cardinals average 334.4 yards per game, 113.5 fewer yards than the 447.9 the Zips allow per matchup.
- This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Zips have takeaways (10).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Zips have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Akron's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Zips rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Cardinals allow (27.9).
- Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.
- The Zips collect 52.9 fewer yards per game (341.1) than the Cardinals give up (394.0).
- The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Ball State
|Stats
|Akron
24.5
Avg. Points Scored
19.9
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38.9
334.4
Avg. Total Yards
341.1
394.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.9
9
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
10