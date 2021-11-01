The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's eighth-ranked running game, take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) and their 23rd-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bears are 6.5-point favorites. A 59-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in four of eight games this season.

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.9, is 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 50.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bears games this season is 51, eight points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .

The 59-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 59.8 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bears have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Baylor has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bears score 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.5).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.5 points.

The Bears average 22.2 more yards per game (465.5) than the Horned Frogs allow per outing (443.3).

In games that Baylor amasses over 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

TCU's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Horned Frogs rack up 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears allow (19.4).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.4 points.

The Horned Frogs average 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears allow (340.9).

TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out over 340.9 yards.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats