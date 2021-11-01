Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Baylor vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's eighth-ranked running game, take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) and their 23rd-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bears are 6.5-point favorites. A 59-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Baylor vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

  • Baylor and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in four of eight games this season.
  • TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of seven games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.9, is 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 50.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bears games this season is 51, eight points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .
  • The 59-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 59.8 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
  • Baylor has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Bears have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Baylor has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Bears score 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.5).
  • Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.5 points.
  • The Bears average 22.2 more yards per game (465.5) than the Horned Frogs allow per outing (443.3).
  • In games that Baylor amasses over 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.
  • TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This season, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • TCU's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Horned Frogs rack up 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears allow (19.4).
  • TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.4 points.
  • The Horned Frogs average 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears allow (340.9).
  • TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out over 340.9 yards.
  • The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (13).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

BaylorStatsTCU

37.4

Avg. Points Scored

31.5

19.4

Avg. Points Allowed

31.5

465.5

Avg. Total Yards

435.8

340.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

443.3

7

Giveaways

12

13

Takeaways

9