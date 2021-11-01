Publish date:
Baylor vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in four of eight games this season.
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.9, is 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 50.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bears games this season is 51, eight points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .
- The 59-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 59.8 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Bears have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Baylor has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bears score 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.5).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.5 points.
- The Bears average 22.2 more yards per game (465.5) than the Horned Frogs allow per outing (443.3).
- In games that Baylor amasses over 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- TCU's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Horned Frogs rack up 12.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Bears allow (19.4).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.4 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears allow (340.9).
- TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out over 340.9 yards.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|TCU
37.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
465.5
Avg. Total Yards
435.8
340.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
7
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
9